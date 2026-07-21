Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Held to just four innings Monday

Misiorowski allowed an unearned run over four innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Monday, allowing four hits and walking one batter while striking out six.

Misiorowski hadn't pitched since July 7 coming into Monday, as a bout of arm fatigue resulted in him missing his final scheduled start before the All-Star break. The flamethrowing righty put up great numbers in his return to the mound against New York, yielding just an unearned run and notching 16 whiffs, but he was pulled after 65 pitches. Manager Pat Murphy said prior to the contest that the team was planning to shorten some of Misiorowski's starts in the second half, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and Murphy also said after the contest that the hurler was "a little bit out of it" and affected by the long layoff while also suggesting that Misiorowski didn't quite have his legs under him, according to Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 Milwaukee. The good news is that Misiorowski's arm didn't seem to be the issue, but it sounds like the All-Star pitcher will be carefully monitored by Milwaukee moving forward.