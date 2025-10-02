Misiorowski is expected to be used in a relief role by the Brewers in the NLDS, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

After a brilliant start to his major-league career, Misiorowski stumbled to the finish line, posting a 6.06 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB over his final 32.2 innings. That includes his lone appearance out of the bullpen in his final outing of the regular season, during which he was charged with two runs (one earned) with a 3:3 K:BB over 2.1 frames. The Brewers aren't sure which version of Misiorowski they're going to get, but his upside warrants a spot on the NLDS roster. Misiorowski could offer Milwaukee some length in the middle of games or be used as a late-inning weapon in a spot where a strikeout is needed.