Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Reaches 200 Ks in quality start

Misiorowski took a no-decision against the Twins on Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out nine.

The All-Star right-hander boasted his usual electrifying stuff, generating 22 whiffs in a quality start. Misiorowski also recorded his 200th strikeout of the season in only 129.1 innings to become the second-fastest pitcher in MLB history to reach 200 punchouts behind only Spencer Strider, who needed only 123.1 frames to attain that figure in 2023 for Atlanta, per Casey Drottar of MLB.com. Misiorowski is set to bring a 1.76 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 204:30 K:BB over 133 innings into a tough road assignment against the Dodgers.