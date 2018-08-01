Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Placed on minor-league DL
Nottingham was moved to the 7-day disabled list Wednesday.
The severity and location of Nottingham's injury remains a mystery, so it's unclear if he'll return after the minimum. He was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 21 after going 4-for-20 with one extra-base hit and and four walks through seven games with the big club.
