Brewers' Jake Bauers: Belts 15th homer

Bauers went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Reds.

After collecting singles in each of his first two at-bats, Bauers led off the sixth inning by crushing the first pitch he saw from Rhett Lowder for a 425-foot solo homer. The blast was his 15th of the season. He is now batting .310 over his last nine games, including three multi-hit performances. Through 74 contests this year, Bauers is slashing .272/.377/.508 with 15 home runs, 12 doubles, one triple, 50 RBI, 49 runs scored and five stolen bases.