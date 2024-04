Bauers is starting at first base and batting fifth in Tuesday's game versus the Twins.

Bauers has now handled first base in two of the last three contests while Rhys Hoskins serves as the designated hitter. Meanwhile, Gary Sanchez -- who many thought would garner regular starts at DH -- is on the bench for the third straight game against a right-hander. Bauers is 1-for-7 with a double in the early going this season.