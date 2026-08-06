Brewers' Jake Bauers: Hopeful to return Friday

Manager Pat Murphy said that Bauers (abdomen) was available to come off the bench in an emergency Thursday, and the team is hopeful that he'll play Friday against the Twins, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Bauers missed the final three games of Milwaukee's four-game set after suffering an abdominal injury Monday, but it appears his time on the sidelines is nearing its end. The 30-year-old has continued to be one of the Brewers' most productive bats during the second half, slashing .286/.386/.469 with two homers, five RBI, 12 runs scored and two steals in 16 games since the break.