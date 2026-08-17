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Brewers' Jake Bauers: Logs four hits in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bauers went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Dodgers.

Bauers reached base in all five of his plate appearances, producing a season-high four hits as part of a winning effort. The first baseman has stayed hot in August, slashing .318/.456/.500 with two homers, seven RBI, six runs and a stolen base through 13 games this month. Overall, the 30-year-old is enjoying a career year, posting a .275/.384/.500 slash line with 21 homers, 70 RBI, 71 runs and nine stolen bases across 112 tilts.

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