Bauers went 3-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Cardinals.

Bauers logged his first multi-hit effort since Sept. 7 versus the Pirates. The first baseman looked to be gaining playing time early in the week, but this was just his third start in the last five games as Andrew Vaughn has reclaimed a share of the action at first base. Bauers is batting .405 (15-for-37) over 14 games this month and is up to a .235/.345/.400 slash line with seven home runs, eight steals, 27 RBI and 27 runs scored across 200 plate appearances this season.