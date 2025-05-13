Quero (hamstring), per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, "played his first minor-league game of the season Monday ... for Milwaukee's Arizona Complex League club."

A hamstring injury delayed Quero's start to the season, but he has recovered and returned to action. The 22-year-old missed nearly all of last season with a shoulder injury, but he remains both one of Milwaukee's top prospects and one of the better catching prospects league-wide.