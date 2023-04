Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Winker has been "knocked out" by a sickness and has been kept away from the team, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The reason for Winker's absence Monday has now been made clear, and it could also keep him out of Tuesday's lineup. The team will check on Winker closer to the start of the game, but there's no guarantee he's feeling better. If he does sit out again, Luke Voit figures to fill in as designated hitter.