Winker (neck) has gone 5-for-13 with three solo home runs and four walks through the first five games of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville.

Even before he landed on the injured list May 30 with a cervical strain, Winker was enduring a rough first season in Milwaukee, slashing just .204/.315/.231 with a 24.4 percent strikeout rate over 127 plate appearances. Not only has Winker looked healthy during his rehab assignment, but he's finally started to show the power that he's been missing all season, as he's now left the yard three times with Nashville after failing to do with Milwaukee. Though the quality of competition has certainly helped Winker find some success of late, the productive run at Triple-A along with his prior track record at the big-league level may be reason enough to scoop up the 29-year-old off the waiver wire on speculation if he was dropped in deeper leagues. He'll likely be back with Milwaukee for its weekend series with Pittsburgh and should quickly reclaim primary designated-hitter duties from Jonathan Singleton.