Winker is not in the lineup against lefty Justin Steele and the Cubs on Saturday.

Winker served as the designated hitter on Opening Day and hit second, but he finished the day 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Given that his career wRC+ against righties (136) is nearly 50 points higher than his mark against lefties (87), it's likely he won't receive many starts against opposing southpaws. Luke Voit will be the DH on Saturday.