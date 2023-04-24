Winker is absent from the Brewers' lineup Monday versus the Tigers.
Winker has made just two starts this season against lefties and will sit this one out as Detroit sends Matthew Boyd to the hill. He's 2-for-5 in his few chances versus southpaws in 2023.
More News
-
Brewers' Jesse Winker: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Jesse Winker: Out with oblique tightness•
-
Brewers' Jesse Winker: Scratched with oblique tightness•
-
Brewers' Jesse Winker: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Brewers' Jesse Winker: On track for Saturday return•
-
Brewers' Jesse Winker: Misses fifth straight•