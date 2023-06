Winker isn't in the Brewers' lineup Friday against the Pirates.

Winker has slowly begun to turn things around, going 4-for-11 with two RBI and a run scored during Milwaukee's last series against the Mets. He'll get a breather for Friday's series opener while Christian Yelich steps in as the Brewers' DH, moving Blake Perkins into left field and Raimel Tapia in right while batting ninth.