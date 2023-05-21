site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-jesse-winker-on-bench-versus-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Jesse Winker: On bench versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Winker is not in the starting lineup Sunday versus the Rays.
Winker will take a seat as the Brewers face left-hander Jalen Beeks on the mound Sunday. Darin Ruf will take over at designated hitter and bat fifth in the series finale with Tampa Bay.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read