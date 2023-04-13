Winker (illness) isn't in the Brewers' lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres.
Winker has now sat out of four straight games as he continues to fight off his sickness. He is back around the team now, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, which could signal a return to the lineup in the near future. But for now, Luke Voit will continue to serve as Milwaukee's designated hitter Thursday and bat seventh.
