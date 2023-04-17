Winker (oblique) is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Winker was scratched from the lineup before Sunday's game because of the tightness in his oblique, and he'll sit at least one more game. Brewers manager Craig Counsell did tell reporters that he could be available off the bench after going through pregame warmups, so there is a good chance Winker returns to the lineup in the coming days.