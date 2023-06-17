The Brewers reinstated Winker (neck) from the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Winker has had a rough time at the plate with the Brewers this season and has yet to hit a home run through 108 at-bats. He seemed to rediscover his power swing during his rehab assignment, slugging three home runs during his seven games in Nashville. Winker will likely reclaim his role as the Brewers' main DH, and his return will cause Jon Singleton to be designated for assignment.