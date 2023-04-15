site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-jesse-winker-returns-to-lineup-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Jesse Winker: Returns to lineup Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Winker (illness) is back in the starting lineup Saturday against the Padres.
Winker will serve as the Brewers' designated hitter and bat second after missing five straight games because of an illness. He's tallied seven RBI in eight games when healthy this year.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read