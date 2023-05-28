Winker was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against San Francisco with neck discomfort, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Darin Ruf was a late addition to the lineup in place of Winker, who can be viewed as day-to-day. Even if the injury proves to be minor and Winker is back in the lineup for the start of the Brewers' six-game week Tuesday in Toronto, he's given fantasy managers little reason to justify activating him. He's batting just .204 and has yet to hit a home run or steal a base across 127 plate appearances on the season.