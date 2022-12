Winker and Abraham Toro were traded from the Mariners to the Brewers on Friday in exchange for Kolten Wong and cash considerations, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Winker endured a rough 2022 campaign after he was acquired by Seattle and had a .688 OPS in 136 games, and he then required knee and neck surgeries after the season. Winker will earn $8.25 million in 2023, which is the final year of his contract. He should see action in the corner outfield and at designated hitter with the Brewers.