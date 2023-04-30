Winker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
The Halos will trot out a left-hander (Jose Suarez) for the third straight game Sunday, so Winker will spend the full series coming of the bench. The veteran did come through as a pinch hitter Saturday with a two-RBI single. Luke Voit is batting sixth as the designated hitter.
