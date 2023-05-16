site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-jesse-winker-sitting-versus-lefty-874404 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Jesse Winker: Sitting versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Winker is out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Cardinals.
Milwaukee will go heavy on right-handed hitters with left-hander Jordan Montgomery set to toe the slab for St. Louis. Darin Ruf is serving as the DH and batting fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read