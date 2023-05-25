site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Jesse Winker: Sitting versus lefty
RotoWire Staff
May 25, 2023
5:16 pm ET
Winker isn't in the Brewers' lineup Thursday against the Giants.
The Giants will open the game with southpaw Scott Alexander before turning it over to their bullpen, so Winker will start Thursday's contest in the dugout. Darin Ruf will fill in as Milwaukee's designated hitter and bat second.
