Winker is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Winker will head to the bench as the Dodgers have left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the mound Wednesday. The outfielder has only recorded six at-bats versus southpaws in 2023, going 2-for-6 with a double and run scored while operating in a strict platoon at designated hitter. Taking over at DH is righty bat Mike Brosseau, who will bat fifth in the series finale with Los Angeles.