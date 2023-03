Winker is starting in right field for the Brewers in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Rockies.

Winker has seen some action in left this spring, but this will be his first time playing right. He could factor into the mix at that spot with Brian Anderson, and perhaps even Owen Miller. Tyrone Taylor (elbow) is not expected to be ready to join Milwaukee's active roster until mid-May. Winker should primarily operate out of the DH spot as the 2023 regular season rolls along.