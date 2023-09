Winker (back) hurt his right quad during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville and he has been moved back to the 10-day injured list from his rehab assignment, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Winker hit .333 with a .480 OBP and zero home runs in 39 at-bats during his rehab assignment. It's unclear how serious this latest quad injury is, but Winker, who had been rehabbing back spasms, should be considered out indefinitely.