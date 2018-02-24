Play

Choi (teeth) returned to spring camp and will play first base against the Angels during the team's Cactus League game Saturday.

Choi recently got his wisdom teeth removed and was forced to step away from the Brewers' camp for a few days. He should be at full health moving forward as he's plugged into the third spot in the order for Saturday's affair.

