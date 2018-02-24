Brewers' Ji-Man Choi: Back at camp
Choi (teeth) returned to spring camp and will play first base against the Angels during the team's Cactus League game Saturday.
Choi recently got his wisdom teeth removed and was forced to step away from the Brewers' camp for a few days. He should be at full health moving forward as he's plugged into the third spot in the order for Saturday's affair.
More News
-
Brewers' Ji-Man Choi: Absent from camp following wisdom teeth removal•
-
Brewers' Ji-Man Choi: Gets minors deal from Milwaukee•
-
Yankees' Ji-Man Choi: Outrighted to minors•
-
Yankees' Ji-Man Choi: DFA'd by Yankees•
-
Yankees' Ji-Man Choi: Sitting out vs. left-hander Monday•
-
Yankees' Ji-Man Choi: Rejoins lineup at first base•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...