Choi has been out for a few days with sore ribs, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The injury appears to be minor and shouldn't keep Choi out for long, but he's very unlikely to open the year with the Brewers, who are stacked at first base now that Ryan Braun figures to play there often. Choi hit a strong .288/.373/.538 in 87 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees organization last year.