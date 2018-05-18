Choi will be recalled by the Brewers on Friday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Choi somewhat surprisingly made the Brewers' Opening Day roster and scored the go-ahead run in the 12th inning on Opening Day but was sent down having received just one plate appearance. He's fourth on the organizational depth chart at first base, but with Eric Thames (thumb) and Ryan Braun (back) both on the disabled list, he could get a brief run of playing time, especially during this weekend's series in an AL park against the Twins.