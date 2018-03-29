Choi has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster.

In a surprising move, the Brewers elected to keep four first basemen on their Opening Day roster, with Choi joining Jesus Aguilar, Eric Thames and Ryan Braun. The 26-year-old non-roster invitee impressed the Brewers' brass during spring training thanks to a .409/.518/.727 slash line across 56 plate appearances. That said, Choi is out of options, so he likely won't stick with the big club for long, especially considering the team opted to carry just six relievers to start the season.