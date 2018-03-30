Brewers' Ji-Man Choi: Optioned to Triple-A
Choi was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday.
Just a day removed from scoring the Brewers' go-ahead run in the top of the 12th on Opening Day, Choi will report to Colorado Springs as Dan Jennings takes his place on the active 25-man roster. The 26-year-old will likely spend most of the season at the Triple-A level.
