Brewers' Ji-Man Choi: Recalled by Brewers
Choi was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday.
Choi will take the roster spot of Zach Davies (shoulder), who was placed on the disabled list in the corresponding move. Choi has appeared in just six games with the Brewers this season, but he has produced in his limited opportunities, tallying two doubles and an RBI despite totaling just 15 at-bats. The Brewers will play their next five games in American League parks, which will afford Choi several opportunities to pick up more at-bats over the next week.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...