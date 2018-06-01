Choi was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday.

Choi will take the roster spot of Zach Davies (shoulder), who was placed on the disabled list in the corresponding move. Choi has appeared in just six games with the Brewers this season, but he has produced in his limited opportunities, tallying two doubles and an RBI despite totaling just 15 at-bats. The Brewers will play their next five games in American League parks, which will afford Choi several opportunities to pick up more at-bats over the next week.

More News
Our Latest Stories