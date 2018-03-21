Choi (ribs) was removed from the Brewers' lineup Wednesday against the A's as the team is not using a designated hitter.

It doesn't appear that the move has anything to do with Choi's rib soreness, but until he's back in the lineup, it can't be confirmed that he's fully recovered. Barring setbacks, though, Choi should be ready to go by the start of the season, which he'll likely spend with Triple-A Colorado Springs.