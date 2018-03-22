Brewers' Ji-Man Choi: Returns to lineup
Choi (ribs) is back in the lineup in left field against the Royals on Thursday.
Choi has been battling rib soreness for the past couple days but should be fully operational heading into Thursday's Cactus League game. He was initially plugged into Wednesday's lineup as the designated hitter, but was removed since the DH spot was not in effect for that contest. Expect to see Choi at the Triple-A level at the start of the 2018 campaign.
