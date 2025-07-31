Brewers' Jordan Montgomery: Headed to Milwaukee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks traded Montgomery (elbow) to the Brewers alongside Shelby Miller (forearm) on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Montgomery is set to miss all of 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery toward the beginning of the season. He's also due to enter free agency next winter, making it unlikely that he'll ever throw a pitch in a Brewers uniform.
