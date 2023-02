Wilson (elbow) signed a one-year deal with a club option for a second with Milwaukee on Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 35-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in June of last year, so he's unlikely to pitch for the Brewers until the second half of this season. He only threw 3.2 innings prior to the injury last year and hasn't thrown more than 40 in a season since 2018, but he's been effective enough when available, posting a 3.74 ERA over the last four years.