Wong (calf) is expected to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Wong will begin a rehab assignment at High-A Wisconsin on Saturday, and he's expected to appear in two minor-league games prior to joining the Brewers to begin their series in Tampa. The 31-year-old hasn't played for the Brewers since June 7 but will reclaim his role as the team's primary second baseman once he's ultimately activated.