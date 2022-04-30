site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Kolten Wong: Resting Saturday
Wong will be on the bench Saturday against the Cubs.
Wong sits for just the third time this season. Keston Hiura will get the start at second base.
