Brewers' Kolten Wong: Sits against lefty
Aug 15, 2022
Wong isn't starting Monday against the Dodgers.
Wong will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five games since left-hander Julio Urias is on the mound for the Dodgers. Luis Urias is shifting to second base while Mike Brosseau starts at the hot corner.
