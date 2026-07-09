Brewers' Logan Henderson: Activated ahead of start

The Brewers reinstated Henderson (back) from the injured list ahead of his start Thursday against the Cardinals, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Henderson has been out of action since late May due to a strained back, but he was given the green light to return to the majors Thursday after giving up two runs while striking out 11 batters in 6.1 innings across two rehab outings at Triple-A Nashville. He built up to just 68 pitches during his final appearance in the minors, so he'll likely have a workload restriction in place during his first start back with the Brewers, but he still offers plenty of upside after posting a 2.74 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 23 frames during his first five starts of the year. Garrett Stallings was optioned to Nashville in a corresponding move.