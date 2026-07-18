Brewers' Logan Henderson: Battling forearm cramps

Henderson said after Friday's win over Miami that he was experiencing forearm cramping during the fifth inning, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Henderson was visited on the mound by one of the Brewers' trainers in the fifth but remained in the game to finish the inning and ended the day with one run allowed on three hits and no walks while fanning four batters in five frames. He also said after the game that he already feels better, and the team's decision to keep him in the game after the mound visit suggests that he isn't dealing with anything serious. That said, it's still something the team will likely keep an eye on leading up to his next start -- currently lined up to come Wednesday against the Mets.