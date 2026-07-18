Brewers' Logan Henderson: Cleared to pitch Wednesday

Henderson (forearm) is listed as the Brewers' probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Mets in Milwaukee, Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 Milwaukee reports.

Henderson relayed after Friday's win over the Marlins that he contended with forearm cramps in the Brewers' first game of the second half, but the issue apparently isn't considered serious enough to prevent him from making his next turn through the rotation on four days' rest. The right-hander limited Miami to just one run on three hits and no walks over five innings Friday, whittling his ERA and WHIP down to 2.97 and 0.93, respectively, over seven starts with the big club this season.