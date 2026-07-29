Brewers' Logan Henderson: Fans seven in win

Henderson (5-1) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5.2 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Giants on Tuesday.

Henderson has allowed just six runs over 21 innings with a 24:3 K:BB over four starts since he returned from a back strain. Hew threw 64 of 93 pitches for strikes in this outing, which was his second scoreless performance of the year. The right-hander has a 2.66 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 54:9 K:BB through 44 innings over nine starts this season. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Pirates.