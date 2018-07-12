Brewers' Matt Albers: To throw bullpen Friday
Albers is slated to throw a bullpen session Friday and Sunday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
If Albers doesn't feel any discomfort during his scheduled throwing sessions, he'll likely progress to a stint in the minors early next week, with a return possible shortly after the All-Star break. He last pitched June 11 against Chicago before landing on the disabled list with shoulder soreness.
