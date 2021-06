Narvaez went 3-for-4 with a home run and three total runs scored in Saturday's 7-5 win over Arizona.

The catcher singled in the fourth and sixth innings, and scored both times. In the eighth, Narvaez added his sixth homer of the season. He's gone yard in each of the last two games while adding three RBI and six runs scored as he feasts on Arizona pitching. For the season, the 29-year-old is slashing a strong .317/.400/.516 across 145 plate appearances.