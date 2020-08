Narvaez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and double in Monday's 4-2 win over the Reds.

Narvaez finally got on the board in the home run column when he took Trevor Bauer deep for a solo shot in the fourth inning. The backstop added a double in the sixth. Although he still sports an underwhelming .175/.299/.281 slash line, Narvaez has shown signs of heating up in the past two games, logging a single and three extra-base hits in his last eight at-bats.