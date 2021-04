Narvaez went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over the Padres.

Narvaez is the hottest offensive player for the Brewers right now. His two-run home run off Keone Kela ended up being all the Brewers needed to win. The catcher is batting .396 with an OPS of 1.059. In addition, he is batting .467 with a home run and four RBI in his last five games.