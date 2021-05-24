site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Day off Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
Narvaez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against San Diego, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Narvaez hits the bench after starting four straight games behind the plate. Manny Pina will take over in his absence.
